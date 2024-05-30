Former teacher receives 192-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

By Tanya Carter

JACKSON, Mississippi (WTVA) — A former Amory teacher received a 192-year prison sentence for child sex crimes.

That’s what Toshemie Wilson received on Wednesday in federal court.

Wilson was also ordered to pay around $123,350 in restitution to the victims as well as a $5,000 trafficking assessment, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

A jury convicted the former teacher on eight counts of child exploitation in December.

Prosecutors said Wilson used students to produce sexually explicit material while he taught at Amory High School between 2005 and 2014.

The news release says that seven witnesses testified that Wilson asked them while they were students to make “masturbation videos in exchange for pay between 2005 and 2014.”

They testified that Wilson had them make the videos in the school bathroom, a rented out office, and the Walmart bathroom.

