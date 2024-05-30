Federal rule on Title IX is a ruse to require trans sports participation, GOP states say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A new federal regulation protecting the rights of transgender students has prompted lawsuits from Republican states that say it would require them to allow transgender athletes to compete on school teams. But advocates say the lawsuits are premature since the rules unveiled last month for enforcing Title IX don’t specifically address transgender athletes. The argument is the latest focus by Republicans on an issue they’ve rallied around during an election year. The new rules take effect in August and spell out that Title IX bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

