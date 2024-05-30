Farmington couple charged with assaulting their children

By Nick Catlin

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — A couple from Farmington are being charged federally for allegedly assaulting their three daughters.

Renauldo and Lisa Sandoval, both 39, have appeared in federal court before a judge. Neither of their trials has been scheduled.

Lisa is accused of assaulting one of the children with her teeth, intending to cause bodily harm. Renauldo is accused of assaulting a second child.

Both are also accused of assaulting another one of their children, which resulted in serious bodily injury. The alleged assaults happened on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Lisa will be in third-party custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico. Renauldo will remain in custody pending trial.

The assault case was investigated by the Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office. The Navajo Nation Police Department and its Criminal Investigations Department assisted in the investigation.

The two face up to ten years in prison if they are convicted of their assault charges. Both are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

