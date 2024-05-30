CSPD trying to locate missing 12-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing 12-year-old.

According to CSPD, 12-year-old Chelsea Garrett was reported missing on May 24. She was last seen with her 15-year-old sister, Audrey Garrett near the Circle K gas station located at 7492 Black Forest Rd. in Colorado Springs. Both girls are reported as runaways and there are concerns for Chelsea's wellbeing and safety, CSPD said.

Police said Chelsea Garrett is described as a white female, 5’3” tall, 113 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. Audrey Garrett is a white female, 5’2, 110 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. A picture of Chelsea Garrett is shown above.

Anyone with information on Chelsea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.