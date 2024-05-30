Connecticut state trooper killed after getting hit by car during traffic stop on highway

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper has been killed after getting hit by a car while making a traffic stop on an interstate highway. Connecticut State Police say Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was fatally struck by a passing vehicle while outside his cruiser on I-84 in Southington around 2:36 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle initially “evaded the scene,” according to a news release, but was found and taken into custody shortly after the incident. Pelletier served in the Connecticut State Police for nine years. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff following the death.

