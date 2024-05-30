Congregation reflects on 120 years of worship after church burns down

By Erin Jones, Nathalie Palacios

ROCKWALL, Texas (KTVT) — Members of a historic Royse City church no longer have their place of worship.

Senior Pastor Chris Everson says he believes a lightning strike is responsible for the fire that burnt down the 120-year-old sanctuary of Royse City Methodist Church.

The Royse City Fire Department says other church facilities like Wesley Hall and the Food Pantry buildings were not impacted by the fire Tuesday morning.

However, the fire, contained in the main building, burnt the church itself to the ground.

For Pam Davis, the church held decades of family history.

“I met my husband in that building,” she said. “I married my husband in that building. I baptized my children in that building. I baptized my granddaughter in that building. The community and the church here mean a lot to me.”

“The loss,” Davis said. “The loss of something that’s special. It’s just been a big part of my life.”

For Davis, all those memories came rushing back.

“Those who have been here 40, 50, 60, 70 years that have worshiped … this was the only place that they’ve known to worship,” Pastor Everson said. “My heart really still aches for me because of that loss.”

Everson invited the church’s 300 members to a gathering at a nearby church Wednesday night. It’s an effort to bring everyone together.

“You know, the church is the people in it, not the building,” Davis said.

Members of the congregation showed pictures of the church’s unique details. They said the building can’t be replicated.

“The stained glass … it was made in 1904,” Davis said. “That kind of glass they don’t make anymore, and that arm form is something that’s no longer done.”

She said they will rebuild and that their faith is getting them through.

“It gives me strength to do what I need to do and to carry on doing what I’m called to do,” Davis said.

The church already has worship plans in place for the next two Sundays.

They will be meeting at 10 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Royse City High School. Members of the congregation say they are thankful for the school district, which has been so accommodating during this tough time.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

