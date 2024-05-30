China to impose controls on exports of some aviation and aerospace equipment

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry has announced it will restrict exports of some aviation and aerospace-related equipment and technology beginning July 1. A notice on the ministry’s website said the move was to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation. It said the export controls would apply to aerospace structural parts and engine manufacturing and related equipment, software and technology. It would include aircraft engines, tools, molds, fixtures and other processing equipment used to make certain materials such as “superplastic” bonded with titanium, aluminum and their alloys. Beijing and Washington have both moved to limit exports of products, technology and equipment considered vital to national security.

