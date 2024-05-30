Chicago Bears are set to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ for first time
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are set to be featured on “Hard Knocks” for the first time. HBO and the NFL announced Thursday the founding NFL franchise was chosen for the 19th edition of the Emmy-winning series that first aired in 2001. Chairman George McCaskey had long resisted having the Bears participate in the training camp documentary. The five-episode series debuts Aug. 6, with subsequent episodes airing on Tuesdays through Sept. 3.