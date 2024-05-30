Caught on video: 2 sightings of mountain lion roaming through Milpitas neighborhoods

By Lauren Martinez

MILPITAS, California (KGO) — Surveillance cameras captured a mountain lion roaming through two Milpitas neighborhoods.

The first sighting was around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Friendly Village Mobile Home Park.

Cuc Nguyen showed ABC7 News her backyard where the mountain lion jumped onto one of their sheds where you can see it left swipes of paw prints on the sides.

Her granddaughter Doris Phi was sleeping in her room just feet away – and never heard anything.

“I was like freaked out because it was in front of like my window,” Phi said.

Two hours later around 4:30 a.m., Milpitas police said a resident’s ring camera captured a mountain lion near Fairmeadow Way. That’s less than three miles from where the first sighting was captured.

