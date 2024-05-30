California governor criticized for proposal to eliminate health benefit for some disabled immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing criticism for his proposal to eliminate an optional Medicaid benefit for some disabled immigrants. California’s Medicaid program includes a benefit that pays for caregivers to come to the homes of disabled people and care for them. Newsom is proposing to eliminate this benefit for adults who are living in the country without legal permission. The proposal comes just a few months after California expanded it’s Medicaid program to include all low-income adults regardless of their immigration status. Advocates say they feel betrayed by Newsom’s proposal. But Newsom says balancing the budget requires tough choices.

