Authorities are now asking the public for help finding a hit-and-run suspect in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are asking for help identifying a driver involved in a hit and run this week. The incident happened this past Sunday, May 26, on Highway 50.

Police say the driver of a black Dodge Magnum was headed eastbound near North McCulloch Boulevard when they hit a white car and left. The magnum has spots of peeling paint and fresh damage to its front left corner.

Anyone who might have witnessed this crash or who might have information about the driver is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol.