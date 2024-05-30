A necklace may have saved a man’s life by blocking a bullet

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a man’s sturdy necklace probably saved his life by blocking a bullet fired at his neck. The bullet lodged in the almost half-inch-wide, silver-colored, metal chain during the shooting Tuesday night in Commerce City, a suburb north of Denver. Commerce City police say the shooting happened during an argument. Police aren’t identifying the victim but say in a statement posted on Facebook he suffered only a minor puncture wound. They say the shooter faces attempted homicide charges. Police say they are unsure what the necklace is made of but doubt it is silver, a soft metal unlikely to withstand a bullet.

