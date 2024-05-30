Two finalists battle to become the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion

By Sydney Bishop and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — More than 240 spellers competed in the 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee this year. Eight made it to Thursday night’s finals.

And now, after multiple rounds of tricky and intricate words, we are down to the final two competitors – both vying to become the country’s next spelling superstar.

The competition’s final round kicked off Thursday night at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, following preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal segments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The competition’s start this year also featured a short video message from first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who shared she was also once a school Spelling Bee competitor.

“The President and I can’t wait to cheer you on,” she said in the message.

The finalists included: YY Liang, 12, from New York; Aditi Muthukumar, 13, from Colorado; Shrey Parikh, 12, from California; Ananya Rao Prassanna, 13, from North Carolina; Rishabh Saha, 14, from California; Kirsten Tiffany Santos, 13, from Texas; Bruhat Soma, 12, from Florida; and Faizan Zaki, 12, from Texas.

Saha and Liang were eliminated in the final’s first round after spelling their words – desmotrope and immanent, respectively – incorrectly.

After all six contestants breezed through the final’s vocabulary round, Santos was then eliminated when she misspelled apophasis incorrectly. In a later round, Muthukumar was knocked out of the competition by the word Lillooet.

﻿Parikh spelled the word kanin incorrectly. Prassanna spelled the word murrina incorrectly.

You can watch the finalists compete on ION – which can be watched for free over the air, and is also available through most cable, satellite and streaming platforms. They are hoping to succeed 2023 winner Dev Shah, who became ruler of the hive with the word psammophile.

This year’s spellers – all age 15 or under – came from all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. The Bahamas, Canada and Ghana were also represented among the spellers, according to the Bee’s official website.

If a winner is not secured during the final one-person, one-word round, a spell-off can be activated, wherein a speller would have 90 seconds to spell as many words as they can from a predetermined list. 2022 winner Harini Logan earned her title of queen bee this way, spelling 22 words in a minute and a half.

While there have been many co-winners, including an eight-person tie in 2019, the spell-off round seeks to weed out the competition to just one champion. According to the 2024 rulebook, there are many instances where a spell-off will be activated, all involving the possibility of no winner at the end of the live broadcast.

While all finalists will receive a monetary prize plus other perks, the winner gets more than $50,000 cash, the official trophy, a reference library from Merriam-Webster and reference works from Encyclopedia Britannica, among other buzzworthy prizes.

But the sting of losing can’t be too bad as 65 spellers returned this year from previous Bees, including finalists Muthukumar, Parikh, Prassanna, Santos, Soma and Zaki.

CNN’s Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.

