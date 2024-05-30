Here’s what’s happened in the Trump hush money trial, so far

By Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell, Lauren del Valle, Way Mullery, Annette Choi and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — In the first criminal trial of a former president of the United States, jurors found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Judge Juan Merchan set a sentencing hearing for July 11.

Catch up on the biggest takeaways of “The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump,” with details of the trial from our reporters inside the courtroom.

