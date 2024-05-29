Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On May 8, 2024, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) began investigating a string of business burglaries in the 6000 block of Bismark Rd. in an unincorporated part of the county.

The EPCSO said while deputies were investigating the burglaries, one of the businesses was notified that someone was trying to cash a check that was stolen from their business. Deputies responded to the bank that notified the business and took 49-year-old Kerry Sherow into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, further investigation and interviews of Sherow led deputies to identify the burglary suspect as 44-year-old Franklin Alexander. A search warrant was executed at Alexander's home and items related to the Bismark Rd. burglaries were recovered. Items related to other burglaries in Colorado Springs were also discovered.

The EPCSO added that they currently have evidence connecting Alexander to at least 10 other burglaries in El Paso County. He is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond for burglary. Kerry Sherow is being held on a $2,000 bond for identity theft.