Tennessee governor OKs penalizing adults who help minors receive abortions, gender-affirming care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s governor has approved legislation designed to block adults from helping minors get an abortion or receive gender-affirming care without parental consent. Both proposals are likely to face immediate legal challenges when they go into effect later this year. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, quietly signed the bills Tuesday without comment. However, the governor’s actions weren’t unexpected. During his time in office, Lee has enacted sweeping restrictions on gender-affirming care for young people and has defended Tennessee’s near total ban on abortion while stressing his opposition to the procedure. Both laws go into effect July 1.

