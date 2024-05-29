Suspect who set NYC subway rider on fire threw flaming objects at passengers before, police say

By Lisa Rozner

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The man accused of setting a stranger on fire on a New York City subway is being held on $250,000 bail Monday after he was arraigned on charges including assault and menacing.

Investigators said it was the second time this year that 48-year-old Nile Taylor, a homeless man, threw a burning object at subway riders.

On Saturday, Taylor lit a can of alcohol on fire and “without warning, attacked two strangers inside of the train by throwing the burning liquid onto them,” at the Houston Street station, according to the Manhattan District Attorney.

Police released surveillance video allegedly showing Taylor holding two objects on fire that he threw toward three people at the West 28th Street station, which caused the subway floor to catch fire back in February.

“I think it’s a tragedy and it’s really shocking to just hear that happening,” said Salem Althari, a subway rider from the Upper West Side.

“It’s scary because it seems like it’s getting worse by the day,” said Tasha Ouslui, a rider from Harlem.

Suspect found with lighters and bottle of rubbing alcohol Taylor had multiple lighters and a bottle of rubbing alcohol on him when he was arrested Saturday, according to the DA.

He allegedly admitted to throwing the burning liquid before he was arraigned and was also charged with stealing an iPhone from a third person in the subway that day.

“To maintain safety we have to either imprison some of these repeat offenders or send them to institutions where they can be treated for their psychological and psychiatric problems,” said Ruth Cohen, a subway rider from the Upper West Side.

Taylor has two prior felony convictions, including criminal possession of a loaded firearm, for which he served time in state prison. He’s due back in court Friday.

A 23-year-old passenger suffered severe burns all over his body; it was unclear when they will be discharged from the hospital’s burn unit.

A second person also suffered burns on their chest, according to the DA.

