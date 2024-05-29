Sister of murder-suicide victim speaks out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New details are coming out about one local woman who was the victim of a recent murder-suicide.

Her family confirms to us that she was 25-year-old Esmerelda Contreras-Mata, allegedly killed inside her home 12 days ago on Cottonwood Dr. in Security.

She is now remembered as a caring mother, daughter and friend.

"I want her back and I can't --And the kids miss her so much and they'll never have their mom," Maria Rushay, her sister said.

Rushay went on to say that her sister was a bright light in the lives of those around her. She went on to describe the moments she found her sister, dead in her home.

"Her mom wanted me to give my sister CPR. But first I felt for her heartbeat, and she was already gone. That's when my life changed," Rushay said.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the 500 block on the morning of May 16th, for a welfare check. When they got inside, they found two dead bodies. 25-year-old Esmerelda Contreras-mata and 31-year-old Thabiso Mahkhafola.

Authorities are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide. The Coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death in the coming months.

"They'll never have their mom. At least they have me. I'm the closest thing to her," Rushay said.

To help with the funeral costs, click here to access the fundraiser.