Seattle police chief dismissed from top job amid discrimination, harassment lawsuits

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s embattled police chief has been dismissed. Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Wednesday, saying he met with Police Chief Adrian Diaz on the previous day and they agreed the chief should step down. He will be reassigned within the department. KUOW reports that the move comes about a week after Capt. Eric Greening filed a lawsuit alleging that Diaz discriminated against women and people of color. Greening is one of at least a half-dozen officers to sue the department over such allegations since Diaz became chief. Diaz has vehemently denied the allegations. Former sheriff Sue Rahr will replace him on an interim basis.

