Charges against Scottie Scheffler dismissed after arrest outside PGA Championship

Louisville, Kentucky (CNN) — All charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed less than two weeks after the world No. 1 golfer was arrested trying to drive around the scene of a fatal crash on his way to the PGA Championship – and as video of the arrest aftermath emerged.

Scheffler, 27, had been charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer and the lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, Jefferson County court records showed.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell said Wednesday in court. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was, quote, a ‘big misunderstanding,’ close quote, is corroborated by the evidence.”

Jefferson County District Court Judge Anne Delahanty dismissed the matter with prejudice – meaning it cannot come up again – “and it will be ripe for expungement within 60 days,” she said.

Scheffler on Wednesday afternoon reiterated he believed the incident stemmed from a “severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation” and he held “no ill will” toward the detective who arrested him.

“I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same,” Scheffler said in a statement. “Police officers have a difficult job and I hold them in high regard.”

Scheffler and his attorney are “pleased the case was dismissed today,” lawyer Steve Romines told reporters outside court after the hearing. They had been prepared to litigate the case and also were preparing to file a civil suit that Scheffler no longer wants to pursue, Romines said, citing the cost to taxpayers.

“He’s glad it’s over,” Romines said of Scheffler, who lives in Texas and had permission to miss Wednesday’s hearing.

The case has faced close scrutiny since the arrest on the early morning of May 17. The arresting detective was disciplined for not turning on his body-worn camera at the time, and some officials had believed the charges should be reduced, police department sources told CNN.

“We respect the County Attorney’s decision, and we respect the judicial process,” the department said Wednesday in a statement. Louisville Metro Police Department “will remain focused on our mission to serve the city of Louisville and mitigate violent crime.”

Scheffler had been charged in connection with the incident that occurred while he was arriving at the Valhalla Golf Club. He was accused of dragging a police officer who was directing traffic after a fatal accident that claimed the life of 69-year-old John Mills, a worker with a vendor for PGA of America, the organizer of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler has called the episode a “big misunderstanding,” and Romines on Wednesday strongly denied the officer had been dragged.

The golfer’s arrest was a dramatic shakeup for the PGA Championship, given Scheffler – a new father who one golf writer described as an upstanding, “squeaky clean” player – was the overwhelming favorite on the heels of winning his second Masters title last month. He ultimately finished eight shots behind the winner, Xander Schauffele, for a share of eighth place.

“I did my best to leave that behind me and come out here and compete and do what I love, and the support I got from the fans was amazing,” Scheffler told reporters May 19, following the tournament. “I think they were cheering extra loud for me this week, and I got a lot of support from the players and caddies as well.”

Scheffler on Wednesday echoed that gratitude: “I appreciate the support during the past two weeks and want to again encourage everyone to remember the real tragedy of May 17,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers continue to be with John Mills and his family, and I hope to personally offer my condolences now that the case is over.”

‘A very chaotic situation’

Wednesday’s hearing unfolded as body camera footage surfaced showing an initial conversation Scheffler had with a law enforcement officer following his arrest.

The blurry footage – apparently filmed at the arrest scene – is legitimate, a spokesperson for the Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. It appears to show an officer read Scheffler his Miranda rights before questioning the golfer about the incident.

“LMPD moved quickly to release footage of Mr. Scheffler’s arrest on May 23rd, just days after the incident occurred,” Scottie Ellis, the mayor’s communications director, said Wednesday in a statement.

“At the press conference where that footage was released, Mayor Greenberg stated that based on a request from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, no other video would be released until the conclusion of the legal process,” Ellis said. “It is unfortunate and very concerning that an individual leaked information that should have remained confidential until the completion of the investigation.”

The arrest unfolded around 6 a.m. on May 17, when Scheffler was trying to drive to the Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the golf major and came upon heavy traffic near the scene of a fatal crash.

Earlier in the morning, a pedestrian – Mills, whose family said he enjoyed working in security at Valhalla – was fatally struck by a bus while trying to cross the main road leading to the course, Louisville police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. As a result, police had an increased presence around the course’s entrance.

Scheffler – driving a marked player courtesy vehicle, according to ESPN – was trying to gain access to the course when he was stopped by an officer wearing a full police uniform and a yellow reflective rain jacket, a Louisville police report says. The officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, stopped Scheffler and attempted to give instructions.

“Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground,” the report states.

The detective suffered pain, swelling and cuts to his left wrist and knee and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, the report states. His uniform pants, valued at about $80, “were damaged beyond repair,” the report adds.

At a news conference last week where video of the incident was released, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the detective failed to turn on his body-worn camera and “corrective action for the policy violation” has been taken.

Scheffler was detained and arrested, but he was later released from jail and returned to the golf course for his tee time four hours later. Scheffler that day said he believed he was following officers’ instructions, according to a statement shared on his Instagram account.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions.”

Romines, Scheffler’s attorney, similarly said his client “did not do anything wrong,” citing witnesses’ accounts.

“He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle,” Romines said in an earlier statement. “We will plead not guilty and litigate this matter as needed.”

Despite spending part of his morning in a jail cell and getting his mug shot taken in an orange jumpsuit, Scheffler played well May 17 and shot 5-under par, leaving him near the top of the leaderboard. But he struggled the next day, leaving himself with too much ground to make up to clinch a second consecutive major.

As for his apparent legal troubles, the golfer was unsure what would come next, telling reporters on May 19, “I think it’s all up in the air.”

“I think I’m able to get home tonight but we’ll see when I leave here,” he said. “I haven’t really had much chance to assess the situation off the course.”

