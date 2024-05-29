Skip to Content
News

Pueblo residents start petition to bring back syringe access program

KRDO
By
today at 5:30 PM
Published 5:04 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -Two Pueblo residents have started a petition to reinstate the syringe access programs in the steel city. The petition was approved on May 14, 2024, by the City Clerk’s Office.

Petitioners have until June 12 to gather 1,403 signatures. The City Clerk’s Office then has 30 days to verify the signatures received by the petitioners.

If the number of signatures received are verified and meet the 1,403 requirement, then the syringe service ordinance would be suspended at the verification date and presented to City Council for reconsideration. If City Council does not vote to repeal the current ordinance, then the ordinance will be submitted to a special election of the City of Pueblo registered voters. That special election would take place in November of this year for consideration by the voters.

RELATED: Pueblo councilor pushing to eliminate syringe access programs, some say problem won’t be solved

RELATED:Pueblo city council passed syringe access program ban

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content