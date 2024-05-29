Pueblo residents start petition to bring back syringe access program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -Two Pueblo residents have started a petition to reinstate the syringe access programs in the steel city. The petition was approved on May 14, 2024, by the City Clerk’s Office.

Petitioners have until June 12 to gather 1,403 signatures. The City Clerk’s Office then has 30 days to verify the signatures received by the petitioners.

If the number of signatures received are verified and meet the 1,403 requirement, then the syringe service ordinance would be suspended at the verification date and presented to City Council for reconsideration. If City Council does not vote to repeal the current ordinance, then the ordinance will be submitted to a special election of the City of Pueblo registered voters. That special election would take place in November of this year for consideration by the voters.

