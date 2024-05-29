Planned Parenthood asks judge to expand health exception to Indiana abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Abortion providers are asking a judge to expand the health exception to Indiana’s abortion ban. Planned Parenthood also wants the judge to allow clinics as well as hospitals to provide abortions. Indiana allows abortions when the health or life of the woman is at risk. The plaintiffs say the health exception is written so narrowly that in practice, many doctors won’t end a pregnancy even when a woman’s condition qualifies under the law. The state has called the providers’ claims “vague and ambiguous” and denied that Indiana infringes on any constitutional rights. A three-day bench trial began Wednesday.

