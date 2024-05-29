Multiple agencies have responded to a structure fire in Eastern Colorado Springs this morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies have responded to a structure fire that broke out in eastern Colorado Springs this morning. According to authoutiies the fire was inside the garage of Mikey's Total Car Care

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to the call around 3:40 A.M. this morning. It broke out on Lake Shore Court and according to reports, the fire has been put out. The Falcon Fire Department and Colorado Springs Fire Department were also on the scene to provide aid.

Crews are beginning to pack up at the scene after being able to quickly get water on the fire and ventilate the area. No injuries have been reported and there was minimal damage to the garage.