McDonald’s says $18 Big Mac meal was an ‘exception’ and news reports overstated its price increases

McDonald’s is fighting back against media reports it says have exaggerated its price increases. In a post on the company’s website Wednesday, McDonald’s U.S. president said reports suggesting the price of the average Big Mac has doubled since 2019 were false. McDonald’s says the average Big Mac costs $5.29, or 20.5% more than it did five years ago. Still, the company said prices for some items, like fries, have jumped higher to account for higher costs of labor, paper and food. McDonald’s saw a slowdown in traffic early this year as inflation-weary consumers dined out less. It’s planning to focus more on deals this summer.

