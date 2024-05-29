Marathon swimmer doing 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor

By Blair Young

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Maryland native will swim in Baltimore’s inner harbor this summer as part of the “Bay-to-Baltimore” history-making event in June.

Ultra-marathon open-water swimmer Katie Pumphrey, a Maryland native, announced her plans to attempt a 24-mile swim from the Chesapeake Bay bridge to Baltimore’s inner harbor. This event follows the “Harbor Splash” event announced in May, which marked the first public swim in 40 years.

“The Bay to Baltimore swim, in many ways, is my love letter to Baltimore City,” Pumphrey said. “I can’t wait to swim towards Baltimore, towards home, and truly celebrate this major milestone for our city. To be the first person on record to complete a swim of this scale in these waters is something I’ve dreamt about for years.”

The swim will start at Sandy Point State Park and finish at the Harborplace amphitheater. The swim is scheduled to take place between June 24 and 27, with the official date chosen based on ideal weather and swim conditions.

Pumphrey will be accompanied by two support boats and a crew of six to eight people who will rotate as her support in kayaks and swim alongside her. For the final mile of the swim, Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel will join the fleet as Pumphrey completes the 24-mile swim.

