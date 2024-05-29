Man with suspended license charge shows up to virtual court hearing while driving



WASHTENAW COUNTY, Michigan (WXYZ) — A video going viral in Washtenaw County court shows a judge stunned as a man who was charged with driving with a suspended license appeared at his virtual court hearing while driving.

It happened on May 15 in front of Judge Cedric Simpson. Corey Harris, 44, was charged with driving with a suspended license back in October 2023, according to court records.

He had a court appearance on May 15 virtually, and showed up while driving his car.

In the video, Harris said he was pulling up to his doctor’s office and asked for a second.

After a long pause, Judge Simpson appeared stunned and said, “No, I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a license. He’s suspended and he’s just driving.”

Simpson then said, “I don’t even know why he would do that,” while revoking his bond and ordering Harris to turn himself in.

Harris was then seen on video saying “oh my God” as his head went back.

