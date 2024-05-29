Idaho jury begins deliberations in Chad Daybell triple murder trial

By Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell, a case Idaho prosecutors claim was fueled by power, sex, money and apocalyptic spiritual beliefs.

Daybell is accused of murder and conspiracy in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell -– 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said they believe Tylee and JJ were killed in September 2019 – the month they were last reported to have been seen – and that Tammy Daybell was found dead in her Idaho home on October 19, 2019, a few weeks before Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow Daybell. Tammy Daybell was initially believed to have died in her sleep.

Law enforcement found the remains of Tylee and JJ on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property in June 2020, authorities said.

The jury was read its instructions Wednesday morning before closing arguments.

During opening statements, Chad Daybell’s lawyer, John Prior, portrayed him as a religious man driven into an unfortunate relationship by a “beautiful, vivacious woman” who knew “how to get what she wants.”

If convicted, Daybell could face the death penalty.

Vallow Daybell was convicted by a jury in May 2023 of the murder of her children and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She also was convicted of conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell has appealed her convictions to the state Supreme Court, with her legal team raising the issue of whether she was mentally competent to stand trial.

