House Ethics Committee will investigate Rep. Henry Cuellar after his federal indictment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is opening an investigation into Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas after his indictment this month on allegations of bribery, money laundering and working on behalf of a foreign government. The committee said Wednesday that it voted unanimously to take the rare step of pursuing an investigation into Cuellar while he and his wife remain under investigation by the Department of Justice over the couple’s ties to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. Culler has publicly stated that he and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, “are innocent of these allegations.”