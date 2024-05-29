El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Lorson Ranch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are actively investigating a deadly shooting that shocked a quiet neighborhood in the Lorson Ranch community Tuesday night. The shooting left one man critically injured, and another dead.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired on Abrams Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhoods.

Deputies arrived to find three adults, one uninjured woman, and two men who both received life-threatening gunshot wounds. One man ended up dying, while the other was brought to the hospital.

Neighbors up and down Abrams Drive tell KRDO13 they were home when the 9-1-1 call came in, but they didn't hear any gunshots. Instead, they heard sirens and first responder vehicles flocking to their street, only to learn later on it was for a shooting.

"It was it was chaotic, you know, my neighbor called me and he thought it was a fire over there," explained Kerwin Griffin, who lives right next door to the home that was investigated Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning. "Nobody really knew what happened. But [as] soon as you see the police tape go up there, you knew it was something serious," he added.

Kerwin explained that an orange car that was parked in front of the home where the shooting took place had been there since sometime after he pulled into his driveway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

He says whatever happened at the home, which led to that shooting, it likely happened between that time and the 7:33 p.m.

"This is crazy, you know, you see stuff happen all the time, but when it happens right next door to you, it kind of does something to you," said Griffin.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will not say whether they have a suspect in custody yet, or who died.

All they have said at this time is this is an active and ongoing investigation.