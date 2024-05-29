Edmunds: The best used vehicles for young drivers under $20,000

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers. That’s why it’s important for young people to drive the safest vehicle that fits the budget. We’ve identified two used cars, two used SUVs, and one used pickup truck that provide good safety ratings coupled with a price under $20,000. They’re all widely available with less than 75,000 miles on the odometer. In addition, they’re reasonably fuel-efficient and provide decent reliability.

