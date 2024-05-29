Dutch police say they’re homing in on robbers responsible for multimillion-dollar jewelry heist

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say that an international investigation is homing in on a gang of robbers believed to be responsible for a brazen multimillion-dollar jewelry heist at an art show in the Netherlands. They say two stolen gemstones have been recovered. Smartly dressed robbers wielding sledge hammers snatched jewelry from display cases at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht nearly two years ago. In their latest update on the progress of the investigation, police in the southern Dutch province of Limburg said Wednesday that they now have narrowed down the location of the robbers, who they previously said came from the Balkans.

