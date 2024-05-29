Bodycam shows LA County deputies shooting man that threw paint roller at them

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage showing the point of view of a deputy who shot a man who threw a paint roller at him.

The shooting happened at about 1:25 a.m. after a pair of deputies arrived at a person’s house around the 600 block of Willow Avenue in La Puente. The lawyers for the man who deputies shot said their client, Isael Orellana, was experiencing a mental health crisis at his home.

In the 911 calls accompanying the body camera footage, a neighbor said Orellana was “getting violent,” while his wife said he hit her.

When the pair of deputies arrived, a neighbor told them that Orellana had damaged property and fought a family member. However, deputies added that the neighbor became “verbally combative” with them. Eventually, deputies tried to detain Orellana but he got away and picked up a paint roller from the ground.

They ordered Orellana to drop the paint roller, but he did not comply. One deputy pulled out a can of pepper spray while his partner pulled out his pistol and pointed it at the man.

Orellana threw the paint roller at the deputy wielding the pistol after getting pepper sprayed. The armed deputy shot three times, striking Orellana in the lower body. Paramedics arrived shortly after and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other than the man deputies shot, no residents suffered any other injuries. The deputy who opened fire said his torso hurt after getting hit with the paint roller.

Orellana’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against the department for the wounds he sustained.

The department said the case is still being reviewed by the LA County District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s department Internal Affairs Bureau.

With any deputy-involved shooting, there is a thorough, multi-level review process, that involves multiple outside entities such as the Office of Inspector General, where every aspect of the shooting is thoroughly examined and evaluated to see if Department policies and procedures were followed,” the department said in a statement.

