Aggressive shark sighting closes San Clemente ocean water to beachgoers

By Julie Sharp

SAN CLEMENTE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — An aggressive shark warning that closed off of all the City of San Clemente beach ocean waters on Memorial Day, downgraded Tuesday to an enter at your own risk warning.

Sunday evening, around 8 p.m. a surfer reported to San Clemente Lifeguard Services that he was bumped on his board by something. Further investigation of Surfline video footage and dings on the underside of the board determined the bump to be a shark encounter.

Officials from Cal State Long Beach’s Shark Lab evaluated the dings on the board and said the culprit was likely a juvenile great white shark.

The city sent out a notice Monday morning, saying that “confirmed aggressive shark behavior” was spotted in the area of T-Street Beach, just south of the San Clemente Pier.

The beaches are open, but the water remains off-limits until 8 p.m., pending no further shark sightings, the city stated.

On Tuesday, ocean waters reopened with a shark advisory still warning swimmers to enter at their own risk. The warning will remain in effect once again, until 8 p.m.

