Wisconsin Republican leader who angered Trump targeted for recall a second time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump who are trying to force a recall election targeting Wisconsin’s top elected Republican say they have enough signatures after their first effort came up short. They’re targeting Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, after he refused to impeach the official who oversees the battleground state’s elections. The update on signatures was announced Tuesday. Whether there are enough valid signatures to trigger a recall election will be up to the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to determine. The panel rejected the first attempt for not having enough valid signatures.

