Who is getting part of Melinda French Gates’ $1 billion in donations to support women and girls?

Melinda French Gates plans to donate $1 billion over the next two years to organizations supporting women and girls around the world. French Gates will leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates, next week and receive $12.5 billion from Gates as part of their divorce agreement. Through her philanthropic group, French Gates said Tuesday that $200 million will go to existing U.S. nonprofits supporting women and girls, $240 million, in $20 million grants to 12 global leaders, and $250 million to be awarded to organizations working to improve women’s mental and physical health worldwide, selected through an open call with Lever for Change this fall.

