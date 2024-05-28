US consumer confidence rises in May after three months of declines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer confidence in the U.S. rose in May following three straight months of declines, but Americans remain anxious about elevated inflation and interest rates. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose in May to 102 from 97.5 in April. Analysts were expecting the index to decline again. The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market climbed to 74.6 from a dismal 68.8 in April. A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future. Consumers’ view of current conditions rose to 143.1 in May from 140.6 in April.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.