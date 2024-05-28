Ryan Salame, part of the ‘inner circle’ at collapsed crypto exchange FTX, sentenced to prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced former FTX executive Ryan Salame to more than seven years in prison. He is the first of the lieutenants of failed cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried to receive jail time for their roles in the 2022 collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. The 30-year-old Salame was a high-ranking executive at FTX for most of the exchange’s existence and, up until its collapse, he was the co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets. Last year, he pleaded guilty to illegally making unlawful U.S. campaign contributions and to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business last year.

