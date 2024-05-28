Reno police officer who accidentally shot suspect pulled trigger when hit by another officer’s Taser
By SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The district attorney has cleared a Nevada police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in an investigation into an unusual officer-involved shooting four years ago. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks concluded in a report released Tuesday that the Reno police officer, Richard Jager, accidentally shot the unarmed suspect in 2020 when he flinched and pulled the trigger on his service revolver in an inadvertent response to being stuck by a Taser fired by another officer. The suspect survived the gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was later found guilty of resisting a public officer in February 2022 and sentenced to a day in jail.