Prosecutors build their case at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez with emails and texts

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are presenting their bribery case against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez drip-by-drip, showing jurors a steady stream of documents, emails and phone records that they’ll explain more thoroughly later in the trial. The evidence was being shown Tuesday to Manhattan federal court jurors through the testimony of an FBI agent as the government slowly builds its case against the Democratic lawmaker. Menendez is on trial with two New Jersey businessmen who prosecutors say paid him bribes so that he’d use his power as a senator to help them out. All three have pleaded not guilty. The trial is in its third week.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.