NYC man accused of randomly punching strangers is indicted on hate-crimes charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was arrested in March on charges of randomly hitting a woman walking down a street in New York City has been indicted on hate crime charges for that assault and several others. Prosecutors say 40-year-old Skiboky Stora is charged with assaulting, stalking and harassing strangers in a series of anti-female, anti-white, and antisemitic incidents. The March 25 assault on a 23-year-old woman attracted wide attention after the victim posted about it on TikTok and several other people described similar attacks. A message seeking comment was left on Stora’s Instagram page. He is representing himself in court and has no attorney.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.