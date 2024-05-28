New coach Emma Hayes conducts 1st practice with US women’s soccer team, preparing for Paris Games

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The directions called out by new U.S. women’s soccer coach Emma Hayes carried throughout the field as her team went through drills Tuesday in their inaugural practice together. It’s a new voice, a new way, but the same lofty standards. Hayes and the squad are trying to quickly get up to speed ahead of the Paris Olympics later this summer. After a couple of quick meetings, it was right to work Tuesday on the field at the University of Colorado, where they gained a peek into the way Hayes prefers to play. The team kicks off Hayes’ tenure on Saturday with a friendly against South Korea in Commerce City, Colorado.

