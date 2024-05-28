Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis barred from practicing in Colorado for three years

DENVER (AP) — A onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump is agreeing to a ban from practicing in Colorado for three years. The ban comes after Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty to a felony charge for trying to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in Georgia. Ellis had already been censured by Colorado legal officials for making repeated false statements about the 2020 election. On Tuesday, a state disciplinary judge approved a new settlement between Ellis and Colorado legal authorities over her Georgia plea. The agreement notes that Ellis was charged as an “accessory, not a principle” in the case. A Colorado native, Ellis is based in Florida. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

