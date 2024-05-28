Former Pakistani premier Sharif is re-elected as his party’s president as it now rules the country
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former premier Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N party. He last held the position in 2017, when he was ousted from power amid corruption allegations. The PML-N came into power with the Feb. 8 elections that Sharif’s key rival, former premier Imran Khan, alleged were rigged. Sharif’s younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, now leads a coalition government and Sharif is a member of Parliament.