Construction Combine helps Colorado Springs high school students learn construction skills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - High School students are teaming up with the Home Depot Foundation and CSU Pueblo to participate in the "Construction Combine". It's an annual event that helps build items for those in need.

This year, they're in Colorado Springs building and donating new sheds to disabled veterans.

The idea behind the event is not only to help give back to Colorado Springs veterans but also to help teach high school students some new construction skills as they go.

Widefield students are building seven new sheds for veterans who served our country.

"So high school students, locals, anybody who was looking for more interest in construction industry had an opportunity to show what they could do. Not everybody got hired, but we had some who did," said Gary Salazar, Associate Dean at CSU Pueblo.

The goal is for the students to get hired and work for their construction company after graduation.

They're getting exposed to trades like cement, electrical, and plumbing, something which students find helpful.

"It helps me know how to like, use a tape measure for one, how to use different materials that way. Like if you ever find yourself in a problem, like with your own home and stuff in the future, you know what to do and you know what tools to use," Cynthia Faraser, Wide Field High School.

This construction combine got more females participating in this event and their hope is to continue with that as time goes on.

"I want to go to college for it. And then that way I can maybe like run a project one day," added Faraser.

"I feel like people may see construction as a male-dominant thing, but just because it's male-dominated doesn't mean anybody can't do it."

Construction Combine's goal is to continue bringing this event to southern Colorado at least once per year.