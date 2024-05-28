Chris Martin gave a Coldplay fan a lift to a music festival they were playing

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Saundra Glenn was already a fan of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and that was before he gave her a lift.

In an interview with the BBC, Glenn, 64, said she was headed to Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival when osteoarthritis and “a dodgy right hip” caused her to have to pause her walk on the way to the accessibility box office.

While she was resting against a fence, Glenn said, a black Mercedes pulled up alongside her and a woman inside the vehicle offered her a ride.

“The door opens and I said, ‘Oh, that’s Chris Martin, I can’t get in with him’ and they said ‘Yes, you can’,” Glenn told the BBC.

She said she had been considering returning home to watch the concert on television.

“But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I’d never get another chance to see them in my home town,” said Glenn, who is a resident of Luton in the UK.

She made Martin laugh, Glenn recalled, when she told him, “I’m 64 Chris, I don’t do festivals, I’ve come just to see you and now I’ve seen you and I can go home.”

But Martin’s care didn’t end with the ride to the show, Glenn shared.

“When we got to the artist area, he didn’t leave me there, he said ‘get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,’” she said. “It’s the fact he’s conscious of disability, he’s such a kind person.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Martin for comment.

Glenn, of course, stayed for the show, describing it as the “coolest festival” she’d ever attended.

