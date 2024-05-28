Care and Share urges people to utilize food pantries as food insecurities rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- There has been a dramatic rise in the number of people struggling with food insecurity in southern Colorado. According to the CEO and President of Care and Share Food Bank Nate Springer, this year the non-profit currently has around 25,000 more families asking for help compared to last year.

Springer said people might think the cause of this is the rising price of food, but he believes it's due to other expenses as well.

Rent, utility, phone, and car insurance bills are all more expensive now too.

"Last year for the whole State of Colorado. The State of Colorado put about 14 million into food security, and most of that was a lot of it. American rescue plan. So we're going to go from 14 million this last year to 3 million for the whole state this year. So it's just a real big rebalance from abundance to kind of how it was prior to COVID," added Springer.

Springer said right now there is not a shortage of food at the Care and Share distribution center. However, he is asking the public to help during this summer season and donate as much as they can to help manage the influx of people coming in.