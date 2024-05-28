Biden to attend June fundraiser with Clintons hosted by Terry McAuliffe

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will attend a June fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that will be hosted by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a source familiar told CNN.

Bill Clinton participated in March’s fundraiser with Biden and former President Barack Obama at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which raked in $26 million. Both Bill and Hillary Clinton attended the state dinner at the White House last week honoring Kenyan President William Ruto, at which Obama also made a brief appearance.

The McAuliffe-hosted fundraiser, first reported by Axios, will come after Biden appears with Obama at a Los Angeles fundraiser with George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Dorothy McAuliffe, Terry McAuliffe’s wife, is not involved, the source said. Biden appointed Dorothy McAuliffe in 2022 to serve as the special representative for global partnerships at the State Department.

Biden’s fundraising slowed in April — with his operation raising $51 million — but his campaign and affiliated committees still ended the month with more money in the bank than former President Donald Trump’s.

