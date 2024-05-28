Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump’s NY trial to put focus on Jan. 6
By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign has showed up outside former President Donald Trump’s New York City criminal hush money trial with actor Robert De Niro and a pair of former police officers in an effort to refocus the presidential race on Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Democratic president’s team on Tuesday was looking to capitalize on the Trump trial’s drama-filled closing moments. De Niro says Trump wants to destroy New York and the country and “could destroy the world.” Trump’s team says the Democratic president’s event proves the Republican former president’s argument that his prosecution was politically motivated.