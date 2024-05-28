A former spy chief tipped to become the Netherlands’ next prime minister in hard right coalition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former head of the Dutch spy agency and counterterrorism office is tipped to become the Netherlands’ next prime minister, leading a four-party coalition led by Geert Wilders’ hard-right Party for Freedom. Dick Schoof is a former head of the General Intelligence and Security Service and currently the top civil servant at the Ministry of Security and Justice. He is meeting Tuesday with the leaders of the four parties. Dutch media report that he is expected to be announced as their choice to become prime minister. The government information service has scheduled a late afternoon press conference. Schoof also is a former counterterror chief in the Netherlands and ex-head of the country’s Immigration and Naturalization Service.

