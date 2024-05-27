Canadian evacuees head home after wildfire evacuation order ends

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Residents in the western Canadian city of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, are being allowed to return home after more than 4,700 were evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires. The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation jointly rescinded their evacuation orders Monday, lifting roadblocks and clearing the way for people to go home. About 4,700 people were forced to leave their homes in Fort Nelson on May 10, when strong winds pushed the Parker Lake wildfire within a few miles of the town.

